Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.
Several research firms have weighed in on ALHC. Cowen reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $294,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,908 shares of company stock worth $401,451.
ALHC stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.54. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $27.92.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.
