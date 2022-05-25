Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

ALGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $49.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.11). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.34% and a negative net margin of 2,263.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,440,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,657,000 after buying an additional 180,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 358,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 3,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 453,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

