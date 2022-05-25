Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ANCTF. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.