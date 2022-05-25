Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $1,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $545,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 9,050.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $768,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

