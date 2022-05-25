ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.62. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 172,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

