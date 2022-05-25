AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 831.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 336,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. 257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,858. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.