Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -3.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

