Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000.
Shares of ERH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,418. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $15.23.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
