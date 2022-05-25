Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) will post $260.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.30 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $220.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $127.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.00.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,975,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after buying an additional 5,680,728 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

