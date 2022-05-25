Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Short Interest Update

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ALPA remained flat at $$9.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,704. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPA. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

