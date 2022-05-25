Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 945.8% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,459,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APHLF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 416,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,408. Alpha Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Lithium (APHLF)
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.