Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director John Ritota Sells 8,800 Shares

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) Director John Ritota sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,063 shares in the company, valued at $126,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:APT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,468. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -1.31.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
