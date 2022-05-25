Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director John Ritota Sells 8,800 Shares

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) Director John Ritota sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,063 shares in the company, valued at $126,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:APT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,468. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -1.31.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

