Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a payout ratio of 720.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PINE shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,764 shares of company stock worth $656,058 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

