ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Up 510.0% in May

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 510.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:REIT traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $32.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

