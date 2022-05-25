ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 1,188.2% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALS stock remained flat at $$9.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. ALS has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

