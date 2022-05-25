Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ATGN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 73,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.90 and a beta of 1.26. Altigen Communications has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

