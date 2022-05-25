Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Up 29,400.0% in May

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 29,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

AWCMY stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. 6,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,449. Alumina has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

Alumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

