Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “
ACH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 772.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 278,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 182,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 151,454 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 407.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 118,134 shares during the period.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
