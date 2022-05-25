Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

ACH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE:ACH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,894. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 772.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 278,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 182,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 151,454 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 407.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 118,134 shares during the period.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.