Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.16-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $104,410,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Amdocs by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 12.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,287,000 after acquiring an additional 108,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 94,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50,145 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

