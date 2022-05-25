Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.16-$5.30 EPS.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.79. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $104,410,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 12.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,287,000 after purchasing an additional 108,358 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 854,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

