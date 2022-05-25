American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $328,000.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,792,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AAT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,741. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAT. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.