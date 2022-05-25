American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO):

5/23/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

5/18/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $32.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00.

4/11/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00.

4/1/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

3/31/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get American Eagle Outfitters Inc alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.