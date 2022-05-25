American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO):
- 5/23/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.
- 5/18/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $32.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00.
- 4/11/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00.
- 4/1/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.
- 3/31/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of AEO stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
