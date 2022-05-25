American Resources’ (AREC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on American Resources to $4.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get American Resources alerts:

AREC opened at $1.54 on Monday. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $101.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. American Resources had a negative net margin of 170.87% and a negative return on equity of 1,891.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Resources by 23,020.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 115,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Resources by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Resources by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 102,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.