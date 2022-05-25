American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Director Purchases $100,000.00 in Stock

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,423,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,598. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 628.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 90,732 shares during the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.