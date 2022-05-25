Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$299.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.59.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$65.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

