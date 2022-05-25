AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Lowered to $167.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.43.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $153.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.93. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

