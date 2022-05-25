Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) vs. Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Head to Head Contrast

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Amgen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics $4.36 million 11.65 -$128.33 million ($3.30) -0.36 Amgen $25.98 billion 5.20 $5.89 billion $10.16 24.90

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Aligos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics -2,263.64% -75.34% -59.20% Amgen 21.75% 165.95% 16.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aligos Therapeutics and Amgen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20 Amgen 1 10 3 0 2.14

Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. Amgen has a consensus price target of $242.21, suggesting a potential downside of 4.27%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Amgen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Amgen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amgen beats Aligos Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company also develops ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to prevent HBsAg translation and secretion; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 1a/1b for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis(NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. It has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization. It also markets Nplate, Vectibix, MVASI, Parsabiv, EPOGEN, KANJINTI, BLINCYTO, Aimovig, EVENITY, AMGEVITATM, Sensipar/Mimpara, NEUPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Corlanor, and AVSOLA. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis Pharma AG; UCB; Bayer HealthCare LLC; BeiGene, Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Datos Health; and Verastem, Inc. to evaluate VS-6766 in combination with lumakrastm (Sotorasib) in patients with KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. It has an agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083, a Phase 3-ready anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other autoimmune diseases; and research and development collaboration with Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. and Plexium, Inc. Amgen Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

