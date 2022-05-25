AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ FY2023 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMN. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

NYSE:AMN opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.