Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

AMPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of AMPL stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Amplitude’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

