Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 148.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.47. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

