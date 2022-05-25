Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMRS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $696.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amyris will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,470,000 after acquiring an additional 575,957 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 55.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071,616 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Amyris by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,656,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,563,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,500 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

