Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.52.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.96 and a 200-day moving average of $166.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.