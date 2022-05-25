Analysts Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.86). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.47) to ($6.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.46) to ($5.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

AGIO traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 611,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,920. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

