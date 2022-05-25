Analysts Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $2.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARE opened at $160.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.82 and its 200-day moving average is $196.60. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $156.94 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.