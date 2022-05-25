Analysts Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Post $1.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.59. Carter’s reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Carter’s’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Carter’s by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 80,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $71.36 and a 1-year high of $111.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

