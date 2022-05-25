Analysts Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) will report sales of $139.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.80 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $122.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $560.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $554.73 million to $568.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $630.79 million, with estimates ranging from $610.57 million to $649.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.34 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 9.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 766.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

