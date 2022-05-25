Analysts Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to Announce -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. Exagen posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 64.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

XGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Exagen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Exagen stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. 20,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,847. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. Exagen has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Exagen by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Exagen by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

