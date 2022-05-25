Analysts Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.46 billion. Lear posted sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $20.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.81 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.85 billion to $24.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.
Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
LEA stock opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. Lear has a 12-month low of $122.67 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.88.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $378,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $343,246,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,398 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lear by 27,995.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,674,000 after purchasing an additional 863,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Lear by 2,314.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 566,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
About Lear (Get Rating)
Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.
