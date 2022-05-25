Analysts Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. McDonald’s posted earnings of $2.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $10.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.52. 5,256,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,364. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.17. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

