Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) will announce $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.40. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $15.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,173. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

