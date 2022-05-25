Analysts Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) will report $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the highest is $2.38. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $2.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $11.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $11.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $12.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.96. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

