Analysts Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) to report $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.95. Clorox reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $141.21.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 4.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 2.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $141.60 on Wednesday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average of $156.40.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

