Analysts Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) will post $9.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.52 billion and the highest is $10.08 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $9.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $42.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $42.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $44.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.91 billion to $45.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of TMO opened at $548.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $565.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock worth $6,791,597 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 30,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $114,352,000. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 157,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

