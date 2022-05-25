Analysts Anticipate Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) will report $451.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $432.21 million and the highest is $461.27 million. Vectrus posted sales of $470.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $412.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

In other Vectrus news, Director Mary L. Howell purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,485.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin T. Boyle bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.38 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,214.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $186,374 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vectrus by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vectrus by 83.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Vectrus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

