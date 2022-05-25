Analysts’ Downgrades for May 25th (AAT, ACCO, ACH, AMADY, AMPL, CMCO, WMMVY, WOR, WTTR, WULF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 25th:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TeraWulf Inc. own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities principally in the United States. It will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. TeraWulf Inc., formerly known as IKONICS Corporation, is based in EASTON, Md. “

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Expro International Group Holdings Ltd. is an oil and gas service company. Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Frank’s International N.V., is based in Reading, United Kingdom. “

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

