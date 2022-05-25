Analysts Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Post $1.12 EPS

Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Arch Capital Group reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.41. 1,276,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,702. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 104,509 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 68,004 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

