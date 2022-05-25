Analysts Expect Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) to report $60.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Centerspace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.90 million and the lowest is $59.06 million. Centerspace reported sales of $46.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerspace will report full year sales of $243.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.46 million to $250.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $258.30 million, with estimates ranging from $247.40 million to $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centerspace.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

In related news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace stock opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average of $98.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -470.97%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

