Analysts Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. FOX posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

FOXA stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. FOX has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in FOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in FOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

