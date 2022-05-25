Analysts Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Gevo also posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

GEVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 35,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 587.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 92,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $5,853,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEVO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,623,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547,721. The company has a market capitalization of $716.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Gevo has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $9.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

About Gevo (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.