Analysts Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $988.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) will report $988.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $986.80 million and the highest is $990.00 million. H&R Block reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

NYSE HRB opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in H&R Block by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

